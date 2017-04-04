BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 4 Medical Properties Trust Inc:
* Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Describes plans for restructuring of adeptus health, inc. Leases
* Medical Properties Trust Inc - mpt will provide a one-time rental credit of approximately $3.1 million during 12 months commencing upon bankruptcy exit
* Medical Properties Trust -expects to re-lease or sell certain texas facilities representing approximately 15% of total existing adeptus master lease value
* Medical Properties Trust Inc - deerfield management company l.p. Managed funds to recapitalize adeptus and mpt master leases to be assumed
* In cooperation with adeptus, Louisiana facilities re-leased directly to ochsner clinic foundation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION