May 19
Medical System Network Co Ltd

* Says it will merge with three Sapporo-based wholly owned subsidiaries, effective date Oct. 1

* Says the three subsidiaries will be dissolved after the transaction

* Says its Sapporo-based unit will merge with two Hokkaido-based units of the company, effective date July 1

* Says the two Hokkaido-based units of the company will be dissolved after the transaction

