PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19Medical System Network Co Ltd
* Says it will merge with three Sapporo-based wholly owned subsidiaries, effective date Oct. 1
* Says the three subsidiaries will be dissolved after the transaction
* Says its Sapporo-based unit will merge with two Hokkaido-based units of the company, effective date July 1
* Says the two Hokkaido-based units of the company will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AZ9UoZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.