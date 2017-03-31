UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Medical Transcription Billing Corp :
* MTBC reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results and provides guidance
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.12
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.42
* Q4 revenue rose 65 percent to $8.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $30 million to $31 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 22 to 27 percent
* Sees adjusted EBITDA for FY 2017 $2.0 - $2.5 million
* Medical Transcription Billing Corp sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $2.0 million - $2.5 million
* FY 2017 revenue view $30.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.