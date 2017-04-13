MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Medicenna Therapeutics Corp:
* Medicenna treats first patient in phase 2b recurrent glioblastoma trial
* Medicenna Therapeutics Corp - patient enrolment is expected to be completed before end of 2017
* Medicenna Therapeutics Corp - top-line results anticipated in first half of 2018
* Medicenna Therapeutics Corp - study will be conducted in approximately ten sites in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday