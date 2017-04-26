BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Medicines Co
* The medicines company and alnylam pharmaceuticals announce agreement with fda on phase iii clinical program for inclisiran
* Medicines co- nda submission anticipated at or around end of 2019
* Medicines co- company has received final, end-of-phase ii meeting minutes from fda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results