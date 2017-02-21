UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
Feb 21 Medicines Co
* The Medicines Company announces FDA filing acceptance of new drug application for intravenous antibiotic carbavance(meropenem-vaborbactam)
* Medicines Co - FDA does not currently plan to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss application
* Medicines co says tango 2 trial is ongoing and company expects results to be available before end of Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.