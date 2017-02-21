Feb 21 Medicines Co

* The Medicines Company announces FDA filing acceptance of new drug application for intravenous antibiotic carbavance(meropenem-vaborbactam)

* Medicines Co - FDA does not currently plan to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss application

* Medicines co says tango 2 trial is ongoing and company expects results to be available before end of Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: