BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
June 13MediciNova Inc
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on June 13
* Says 800,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 602 yen per share
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hKgBrL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Karen Singer says met with Pallack, proposed CEO of SITO Mobile Ltd and no longer objects to Pallack’s installation as CEO - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t2nlrq) Further company coverage: