BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26MediciNova Inc
* Says it announced exploratory interim clinical outcomes data from clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 69th Annual Meeting in Boston
* Says survival rate after open-label period was significantly higher in the group of subjects who completed the entire treatment (i.e., the PP group) than in the group of subjects who withdrew prior to the open-label period (i.e., the ET group p=0.007)
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/M9hmmy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results