June 5 MediciNova Inc

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from June 13 to June 15

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 10,000 shares for each customer

