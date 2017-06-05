GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
June 5 MediciNova Inc
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from June 13 to June 15
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 10,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/848t0o
