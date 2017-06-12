June 12MediciNova Inc

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares of its stock at the price of 602 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 13

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 10,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ndzlcK

