BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12MediciNova Inc
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares of its stock at the price of 602 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 13
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 10,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ndzlcK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.