May 5 Mediclin AG:

* In Q1 of 2017 Mediclin Aktiengesellschaft achieved group sales of 147.1 million euros ($161.65 million), 5.2 million euros or 3.7 percent up against figure of Q1 2016

* Q1 group-EBIT was -0.5 million euros (Q1 2016: 1.7 million euros)

* Q1 total consolidated result attributable to shareholders of Mediclin Aktiengesellschaft was -0.8 million euros (Q1 2016: 0.9 million euros) Source text - bit.ly/2phgBAE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)