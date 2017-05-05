BRIEF-Genetic Signatures says received Australian and European regulatory approval
* Received Australian and European regulatory approval for its enteric viral detection solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Mediclin AG:
* In Q1 of 2017 Mediclin Aktiengesellschaft achieved group sales of 147.1 million euros ($161.65 million), 5.2 million euros or 3.7 percent up against figure of Q1 2016
* Q1 group-EBIT was -0.5 million euros (Q1 2016: 1.7 million euros)
* Q1 total consolidated result attributable to shareholders of Mediclin Aktiengesellschaft was -0.8 million euros (Q1 2016: 0.9 million euros) Source text - bit.ly/2phgBAE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received Australian and European regulatory approval for its enteric viral detection solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: