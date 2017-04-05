BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 5 Mediclin AG:
* Takes over the AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender as of May 1, 2017
* Necessary contracts were signed with the AWO Gesundheitsdienste gGmbH (AWO GSD) end of March
* About purchase price silence was agreed
* AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender generated sales of about six million euros in 2016
* About 60 employees of medical and nursing care services and technical and medical-technical services will be taken on
* Possibility is offered to employees whose workplaces are omitted to apply for a job within Mediclin Group Source text - bit.ly/2oC9CG8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.