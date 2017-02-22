BRIEF-Lionco Pharmaceutical Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6
Feb 22 Mediclinic International Plc:
* Ian Tyler, company's senior independent director, resigned as a director of company with effect from 21 February 2017.
* Desmond Smith has been appointed as senior independent director, in place of Ian Tyler
