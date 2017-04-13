April 13 Mediclinic International Plc:

* Fy17 revenue was up 3.5 pct to some chf1.7 billion (fy16: chf1.6 billion) and revenue per bed day increasing by 3.0 pct

* Underlying ebitda margin for fy17 is expected to be around 20 pct, marginally higher than prior year (fy16: 19.7 pct)

* Underlying ebitda margin for fy17 is expected to be around 21 pct, marginally lower than prior year (fy16: 21.4 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)