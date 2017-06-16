U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 16 Medicrea International Sa:
* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CAPITAL INCREASE OF ABOUT EUR 10 MILLION
* AS OF TODAY, CO IS AWARE OF COMMITMENT OF INVESTORS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 8.65 MILLION EUROS
* Fitch says senate AHCA includes medicaid repeal and replace provisions for states