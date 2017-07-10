FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medicure exercises option to acquire additional interests in Apicore
July 10, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Medicure exercises option to acquire additional interests in Apicore

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Medicure Inc

* Medicure exercises option to acquire additional interests in Apicore

* Medicure - option exercise allows for acquisition of all of shares of Apicore held by founding shareholders for $24.5 million

* Acquisition brings Medicure's ownership in Apicore Inc to about 98 percent (94 percent on a fully diluted basis)

* Medicure - additionally, Apicore has repaid $9.8 million secured loan previously provided to Apicore by Medicure that was announced on January 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

