BRIEF-Medidata Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.31

July 18 (Reuters) - Medidata Solutions Inc:

* Medidata reports record second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $137.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $134.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medidata Solutions Inc says for full-year 2017, company is maintaining its previously stated total revenue and profitability guidance ranges

* Medidata Solutions Inc - for full-year 2017, company is maintaining its previously stated total revenue and profitability guidance ranges

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $552.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medidata Solutions Inc - remaining adjusted subscription backlog as of June 30, 2017 was $223 million, an increase of $34 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: