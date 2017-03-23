BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 23 Medigene AG:
* Medigene revises collaboration with Mitsui Norin
* Today announced a new contractual arrangement with Mitsui Norin Co. Ltd, regarding its drug Veregen
* Current manufacturing and supply agreement has been mutually terminated as of March 31, 2017
* Previous agreement has been replaced by a new license agreement covering drug master file (DMF) for Veregen
* As a part of arrangement to terminate existing manufacturing and supply agreement, Medigene has agreed to a one-time payment of $1.75 million to Mitsui Norin
* Additional payment to Mitsui Norin for up to $0.5 million to reimburse costs of ending production is also expected in course of 2017
* No further financial details regarding new license agreement were disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.