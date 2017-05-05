BRIEF-Avita Medical says new trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
May 5 Medigene Ag
* Says successfully raises eur 20.7 million in oversubscribed private placement
* Says shares were allocated to institutional investors at a price of eur 10.55 per share
* Says capital increase represents approximately of 9.7% of currently outstanding shares
* Received Australian and European regulatory approval for its enteric viral detection solution