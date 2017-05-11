BRIEF-Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to fda for Adcetris
* Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to FDA for Adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma
May 11 Medigene AG
* Total Q1 revenue of eur 2,609 k
* EBITDA loss increased as planned to eur 3,020 k
* Cash and cash equivalents of eur 48,045 k on 3/31/2017
* Financial guidance for 2017 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.