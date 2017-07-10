FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-Medigene submits CTA for its first TCR clinical trial
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 10, 2017 / 1:42 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Medigene submits CTA for its first TCR clinical trial

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - MEDIGENE AG

* Pta-Adhoc: Medigene Ag: Medigene Submits Cta for Its First Tcr Clinical Trial and Announces Milestone Payment

* Expects to Start This Trial by Year End 2017

* Submission Triggers Final Milestone Payment of Eur 2.0 Million from Medigene to Former Contributing Shareholders of Medigene Immunotherapies Gmbh Within Next Five Months

* INTENDS TO SETTLE THIS PAYMENT THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.