BRIEF-Medigene submits CTA for its first TCR clinical trial

July 10 (Reuters) - MEDIGENE AG

* Pta-Adhoc: Medigene Ag: Medigene Submits Cta for Its First Tcr Clinical Trial and Announces Milestone Payment

* Expects to Start This Trial by Year End 2017

* Submission Triggers Final Milestone Payment of Eur 2.0 Million from Medigene to Former Contributing Shareholders of Medigene Immunotherapies Gmbh Within Next Five Months

* INTENDS TO SETTLE THIS PAYMENT THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL