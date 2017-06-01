June 1 Medinet Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 1.4 million new shares, at the price of 118 yen and raise 161.9 million yen

* Payment date on June 19

* Says it will issue third series unsecured convertible bonds, coupon rate 0.5 percent per annum and raise 300 million yen

* Payment date on June 19

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8FOfR0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)