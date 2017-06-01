BRIEF-Hainan Haiyao confirms to issue 1.3 bln yuan 5-year bonds with coupon rate of 7 pct
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent
June 1 Medinet Co Ltd
* Says it will issue 1.4 million new shares, at the price of 118 yen and raise 161.9 million yen
* Payment date on June 19
* Says it will issue third series unsecured convertible bonds, coupon rate 0.5 percent per annum and raise 300 million yen
* Payment date on June 19
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8FOfR0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28