May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:

* may consider slightly increasing dividend payout in current financial year if capital allows it but depends on M&A opportunities, bank always on the lookout

* results in current financial year will be ahead of targets incorporated in 2017-2019 business plan for first year

* has revised upwards price at which it would sell its stake in RCS in light of publisher's improving performance

* third quarter was exceptionally good and "can't be the norm" but expects good results also in current quarter

* nothing has changed regarding disposal strategy of stake in Generali Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)