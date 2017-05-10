BRIEF-Gree Real Estate names Lin Qiang as president
June 20 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Lin Qiang as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/1FzChS Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
* may consider slightly increasing dividend payout in current financial year if capital allows it but depends on M&A opportunities, bank always on the lookout
* results in current financial year will be ahead of targets incorporated in 2017-2019 business plan for first year
* has revised upwards price at which it would sell its stake in RCS in light of publisher's improving performance
* third quarter was exceptionally good and "can't be the norm" but expects good results also in current quarter
* nothing has changed regarding disposal strategy of stake in Generali Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog opened a public consultation on Tuesday to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.