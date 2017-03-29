BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Medios AG:
* Medios invests in significant expansion of production capacities for personalised medicines
* Has today acquired a property for significantly expanding production capacities of its subsidiary Medios Manufaktur GmbH and merging activities of Medios Group on one site
* Including expansion of production capacities and construction of another building, total investment on this property will come to around 11 million euros ($11.82 million)
* Planning has already begun on expanding production capacities and construction work is due to be completed by late 2018
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.