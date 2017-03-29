March 29 Medios AG:

* Medios invests in significant expansion of production capacities for personalised medicines

* Has today acquired a property for significantly expanding production capacities of its subsidiary Medios Manufaktur GmbH and merging activities of Medios Group on one site

* Including expansion of production capacities and construction of another building, total investment on this property will come to around 11 million euros ($11.82 million)

* Planning has already begun on expanding production capacities and construction work is due to be completed by late 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)