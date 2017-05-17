May 17 MEDIOS AG:

* MEDIOS AG CONTINUES ITS DYNAMIC GROWTH IN THE 1ST QUARTER AND CONFIRMS ITS SALES REVENUE FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

* SALES REVENUE IN 1ST QUARTER OF 2017 REACH EUR 51.8 MILLION AND THEREBY ALREADY MORE THAN A QUARTER OF EXPECTED ANNUAL SALES REVENUE

* CONFIRMS ITS SALES REVENUE FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017