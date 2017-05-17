BRIEF-Swift Networks wins infrastructure project
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 MEDIOS AG:
* MEDIOS AG CONTINUES ITS DYNAMIC GROWTH IN THE 1ST QUARTER AND CONFIRMS ITS SALES REVENUE FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017
* SALES REVENUE IN 1ST QUARTER OF 2017 REACH EUR 51.8 MILLION AND THEREBY ALREADY MORE THAN A QUARTER OF EXPECTED ANNUAL SALES REVENUE
* CONFIRMS ITS SALES REVENUE FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vicki Allen will succeed Peter Ritchie as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: