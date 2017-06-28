BRIEF-Inventiva announces new compelling data on Odiparcil/IVA336
* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES NEW COMPELLING DATA ON ODIPARCIL/IVA336 TO BE PRESENTED AT MPS SOCIETY NATIONAL CONFERENCE
June 28 Medipost Co Ltd :
* Says it received Canada patent on June 28, for composition comprising mesenchymal stem cells or culture solution of mesenchymal stem cells for the prevention or treatment of neural diseases
* Patent number is 2,743,620
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/nsXB1w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES NEW COMPELLING DATA ON ODIPARCIL/IVA336 TO BE PRESENTED AT MPS SOCIETY NATIONAL CONFERENCE
BOSTON, June 29 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is probing whether a patient-assistance charity wrongly gave a benefit to its pharmaceutical company donors by returning most of the money they donated as payments for drugs they make, court papers show.