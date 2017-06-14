BRIEF-Lundbeck, Takeda receive CRL from FDA for Trintellix (vortioxetine) sNDA
* Lundbeck and Takeda receive complete response letter from the FDA for Trintellix® (vortioxetine) sNDA
June 14 Medipost Co Ltd :
* Says it receives patent, method for culturing mesenchymal stem cells according to cell size
* Says patent number is 2014315919
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/D9Q23A
June 22 A U.S. judge accepted on Thursday major revisions to Arizona's death penalty procedures, such as eliminating paralytic drugs in lethal injections and giving witnesses more access to watch prisoners inside the death chamber, a lawyer for the death row inmates said.