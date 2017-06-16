BRIEF-FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
June 16 MEDIRATT AB:
* NEW INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT IN MEDTECH COMPANY MEDIRÄTT
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
* DUBAI-BASED INVESTMENT COMPANY BRACKNOR INVESTMENT GROUP IS INVESTING IN LISTED SWEDISH MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY MEDIRÄTT BY DRAWING 400,000 OPTIONS WORTH SEK 2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
* Novartis combination targeted therapy tafinlar + mekinist receives FDA approval for BRAF V600E mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)