June 16 MEDIRATT AB:

* NEW INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT IN MEDTECH COMPANY MEDIRÄTT

* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT

* DUBAI-BASED INVESTMENT COMPANY BRACKNOR INVESTMENT GROUP IS INVESTING IN LISTED SWEDISH MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY MEDIRÄTT BY DRAWING 400,000 OPTIONS WORTH SEK 2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)