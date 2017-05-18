May 18Medius Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 300 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1ExB8G

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)