April 28 Medivir

* Q1 net turnover for continuing operations SEK 17.8 million (20.6), SEK 13.7 million (18.1) of which comprised Q1's royalties for simeprevir

* Q1 loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) SEK -80.9 million (-60.7)

* Q1 cash flow from operating activities SEK -123.9 million (-36.4)

* Q1 cash and cash equivalents at period end SEK 708.9 million (1,039.5)