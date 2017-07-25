FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medivir Q2 EBITDA loss widens
July 25, 2017 / 6:34 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Medivir Q2 EBITDA loss widens

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Medivir

* Says net turnover for continuing operations totalled SEK 9.5 million (36.9 m), SEK 7.7 million (24.2 m) of which comprised Q2's royalties for simeprevir

* Q2 loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled SEK -90.9 million (-60.2 m)

* Q2 cash flow from operating activities amounted to sek -82.1 million (-37.1).

* Liquid assets and short-term investments totalled SEK 624.2 million (997.5) at the period end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

