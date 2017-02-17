BRIEF-India's Kovai Medical Center & Hospital March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 139.1 million rupees versus profit 110 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Medivir
* Q4 net turnover for continuing operations totalled SEK 9.9 million (34.5 m), SEK 5.6 million (31.1 m) of which comprised royalties for Simeprevir
* Q4 profit after tax for continuing operations was SEK -121.3 million (-56.9 m)
* Says we also reorganised company's early stage research and administrative functions during quarter. It is estimated that this will give annual savings totalling approximately SEK 110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it will sell 30,000 shares of common stock from May 30 to June 5