April 24 Medivir AB
* Update on the development of simeprevir as part of the
triple combination with al-335 and odalasvir (jnj-4178)
* Says data from an ongoing phase II study demonstrate that
this regimen has the potential to shorten treatment duration,
offer high efficacy and is generally well tolerated in those
whose disease is caused by hepatitis C virus (HCV) genotype 1
(GT1), one of the most prevalent causes of hepatitis C globally
* Says enrolment has recently been completed into the global
phase IIb OMEGA-1 study of JNJ-4178. This open-label study is
assessing the efficacy and safety of JNJ-4178 in non-cirrhotic
patients with HCV genotypes 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6
