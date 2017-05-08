May 8 Mediwound Ltd

* Mediwound reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $540,000 versus i/b/e/s view $627,000

* Mediwound ltd - cash use for 2017 is expected to remain within our guidance for 2017 in range of $15.0 million to $17.0 million

