UPDATE 1-CIBC shakes up management, retail head Williamson to leave
* CEO says changes designed to develop new leadership (Adds CEO interview)
May 12 Medley Management Inc-
* Medley Management Inc declares $0.20 per share dividend and reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $14 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medley Management Inc - total assets under management increased to $5.5 billion as of march 31, 2017
* Q1 revenue view $18.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Names Richard Weber Head of Anti-Financial Crime for the Americas, Irwin Nack as Deputy Source text: https://goo.gl/SNCwGS Further company coverage: