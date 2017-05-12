May 12 Medley Management Inc-

* Medley Management Inc declares $0.20 per share dividend and reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $14 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medley Management Inc - total assets under management increased to $5.5 billion as of march 31, 2017

* Q1 revenue view $18.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: