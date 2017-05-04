May 4 Mednax Inc

* Mednax reports first quarter GAAP EPS of $0.59; adjusted EPS of $0.75

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 to $0.89

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.68 to $0.72

* Q1 revenue $836 million versus I/B/E/S view $837.3 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 0.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Outlook assumes total same-unit revenue growth for 3 months ended June 30 will be in range of flat to negative 2 percent, compared to prior-year period