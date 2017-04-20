April 20 Mednax Inc:

* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.59

* Sees Q1 revenue $836 million versus i/b/e/s view $840.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mednax inc says for Q1, same-unit revenue is expected to decline by 0.9 percent when compared to prior year period

* Announced preliminary financial and operating results for three months ended March 31, 2017

