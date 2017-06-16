BRIEF-Granite Point Mortgage Trust announces pricing of initial public offering
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
June 16 Medovex Corp:
* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system
* Has received its first three commercial orders for its DenerveX system
* First commercial orders of DenerveX system included both DenerveX kit containing DenerveX device, DenerveX pro-40 generators for Germany, UK, Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.