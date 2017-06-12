June 12 Medovex Corp

* Medovex Corp - ‍three centers in EU will perform first in human cases for denervex system​

* Medovex - ‍since receiving CE mark, have received orders for denervex kits and denervex pro-40 generators from TCB distribution center in Berlin​

* Medovex - ‍since receiving CE mark have received orders from TCB Ortho, Germany distributor and Edge Medical in Manchester, England​