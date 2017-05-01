BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Medpace Holdings Inc:
* Medpace Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results; board authorizes $50 million share repurchase program
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40
* Medpace Holdings Inc says backlog as of March 31, 2017 grew 8.0% to $483.8 million from $448.1 million as of March 31, 2016
* Medpace Holdings Inc - forecasts 2017 net service revenue in range of $373 million to $385 million
* Medpace Holdings Inc qtrly total revenue $106.6 million versus $99.6 million
* Q1 revenue view $93.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medpace Holdings Inc - sees FY diluted earnings per share is forecasted in range of $0.77 to $0.85
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $397.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medpace Holdings Inc - guidance does not reflect potential impact of any share repurchases company may make pursuant to share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
