June 21 Medpace Holdings Inc

* Medpace Holdings Inc - ‍on june 16, 2017, medpace limited partnership ( borrower) entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Medpace Holdings Inc - ‍pursuant to credit agreement, borrower entered into a pledge agreement with Credit Suisse Securities (Usa) Llc​

* Medpace Holdings Inc - ‍on june 21, 2017 ( funding date), borrower borrowed $150.0 million under credit agreement​

* Medpace Holdings-pursuant to pledge agreement, to secure any borrowings under credit agreement, borrower pledged 23 million shares of common stock as of funding date​

* Medpace Holdings Inc - ‍pledged shares represented approximately 56.4% of company's issued and outstanding common stock as of June 21, 2017​