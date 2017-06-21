WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Medpace Holdings Inc
* Medpace Holdings Inc - on june 16, 2017, medpace limited partnership ( borrower) entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* Medpace Holdings Inc - pursuant to credit agreement, borrower entered into a pledge agreement with Credit Suisse Securities (Usa) Llc
* Medpace Holdings Inc - on june 21, 2017 ( funding date), borrower borrowed $150.0 million under credit agreement
* Medpace Holdings-pursuant to pledge agreement, to secure any borrowings under credit agreement, borrower pledged 23 million shares of common stock as of funding date
* Medpace Holdings Inc - pledged shares represented approximately 56.4% of company's issued and outstanding common stock as of June 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sBOoHC) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.