April 25 Medtronic Plc:

* New Medtronic data demonstrate clinical and quality of life benefits for VenaSeal closure system in venous reflux disease patients

* Announced three-year outcomes from VeClose U.S. Pivotal clinical trial and one-year data from waves study

Patients treated with either VenaSeal or ClosureFast reflected statistically significant improvement from baseline