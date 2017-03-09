WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Medtronic Plc:
* Medtronic-Launch of IN.PACT BTK study to evaluate effectiveness of using drug-coated balloon in patients with below-the-knee peripheral arterial disease
* Medtronic - IN.PACT 0.014 DCB is an investigational device being evaluated in Europe, does not have approved investigational device exemption in U.S
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.