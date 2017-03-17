UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 17 Medtronic Plc
* Landmark surtavi clinical trial shows transcatheter aortic valve replacement (tavr) with the self-expanding platform performs as well as surgery in intermediate risk severe aortic stenosis patients
* Medtronic plc- data from surtavi trial showed co's self-expanding tavr platform met primary endpoint at 2 years
* Medtronic plc - results of surtavi trial have been submitted to fda to support an intermediate risk label expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.