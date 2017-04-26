BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Medtronic Plc:
* Medtronic Plc - reported its Endurant II abdominal aortic aneurysm (aaa) stent graft system continues to demonstrate long-term durability
* Medtronic Plc - five-year data from engage registry showed a 97.8 percent freedom from aneurysm-related mortality
* Medtronic Plc - data from engage registry demonstrated an 84.3 percent freedom from secondary endovascular procedures
* Medtronic Plc - five-year data from engage registry showed 89.4 percent stable or decrease diameter AAA sac at five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results