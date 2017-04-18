April 18 Medtronic Plc:
* Medtronic signs definitive agreement to divest a portion
of its patient monitoring & recovery division to Cardinal Health
for $6.1 billion
* Medtronic Plc - transaction is expected to result in an
immediate positive impact to medtronic's comparable, constant
currency revenue growth rate
* Medtronic Plc - deal expected to result in modest dilution
on a net basis to co's FY 2018 non-gaap earnings per share in
range of about $0.12 to $0.18
* Medtronic Plc - deal to result in immediate positive
impact to co's non-gaap comparable, constant currency operating
margin of about 50 basis points
* Medtronic Plc - intends to allocate $1 billion of
after-tax proceeds for incremental share repurchases in FY18
* Medtronic Plc - transaction also will include 17 dedicated
manufacturing facilities
* Medtronic - among product lines included in deal are co's
dental/animal health, chart paper, wound care, incontinence,
electrodes, sharpsafety offerings
* Medtronic Plc - Medtronic will retain its respiratory &
monitoring solutions business as well as its renal care
solutions business
* Medtronic - among product lines included in deal are co's
thermometry, perinatal protection, blood collection,
compression, enteral feeding offerings
