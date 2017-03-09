WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Medx Health Corp
* Medx Health Corp. announces brokered private placement
* Medx Health Corp. says net proceeds from offering will be used for further product development, expansion of marketing efforts of Medx products
* Medx health Corp - private placement of units at a price of $0.12 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to medx of up to $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.