March 9 Medx Health Corp

* Medx Health Corp. announces brokered private placement

* Medx Health Corp. says net proceeds from offering will be used for further product development, expansion of marketing efforts of Medx products

* Medx health Corp - private placement of units at a price of $0.12 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to medx of up to $3 million