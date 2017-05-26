A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
May 26 Meere Company Inc :
* Says it signed a 5.36 billion won contract with Interface Technology (Cheng Du) Co.,LTD to provide display manufacturing equipments in China
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Pqz8n6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
* SAYS SOTOL PROEKT ACQUIRES 65.09% STAKE IN COMPANY Source text: http://bit.ly/2rKRzv4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)