April 4 Evoke Pharma Inc
* Positive type A meeting with FDA confirms acceptability of
Evoke Pharma’S proposed comparative exposure PK trial for Gimoti
NDA
* Company believes it will be able to submit NDA for Gimoti
by late 2017 or early 2018
* After discussing protocol design of PK trial with FDA, Co
plans to incorporate agency's recommendations in final protocol
* Pivotal comparative exposure PK trial will be conducted in
healthy volunteers to demonstrate bioequivalence of Gimoti to
Reglan tablets
* Preparing to execute PK trial and expects to have results
in second half of 2017
