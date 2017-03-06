March 6 Meetme Inc

* Meetme reports record revenue, net income and adjusted ebitda for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue $29.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $28.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meetme Inc qtrly mobile revenue was $27.8 million, up 62% year over year